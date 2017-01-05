One Down, 8 to Go

I took a late lunch to finish reading the book that’s required for Monday’s class. Remaining are 5 articles that are required and 3 that are suggested. I don’t know Dr. Carson, so I’m not sure exactly what he means by “suggested” yet, but I’m sure I will in good time. I’ve got a few minutes until I need to get back to work and then spend my evening reading.

The syllabus looks daunting, but I think that’s the intent.

Don’t have a syllabus yet for the Judicial Politics class, but I’m looking forward to it.

Yes, I was that kid. The one that tried to be prepared and ready on the first day. The one that always raises her hand and sometime interrupts. People say I’m intimidating but I prefer my radio handle–“The Velvet Hammer.” I know how to be tough with a smile on my face.

I think it’s why I related so much to Ronda Rich’s books about Southern women. We are tough with a smile on our face.